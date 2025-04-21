EU-Pakistan ties focusing on trade, climate, development

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, emphasized the deep-rooted and growing partnership between Pakistan and the EU during her visit to Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, emphasized the deep-rooted and growing partnership between Pakistan and the EU during her visit to Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

Addressing the business community here on Monday, Dr. Kionka highlighted collaborative efforts in key sectors such as climate change, security, health, education, and infrastructure.

She noted that the EU remains committed to supporting Pakistan not only through human development initiatives but also infrastructure projects. “Several European companies are investing in Pakistan, and we need to ensure these efforts reach the grassroots to maximize the benefits of development,” she stated.

Welcoming Pakistan’s interest in the GSP+ (Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus), the ambassador remarked that the preferential trade status has significantly boosted Pakistan’s exports to European markets. However, she also stressed the need for progress in areas such as human rights, environmental standards, and labor rights to ensure the continuation of GSP+ benefits.

Dr. Kionka expressed optimism about the future of EU-Pakistan ties, stating that both sides are committed to working together for the welfare of their people.

Polish Ambassador to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski, who accompanied her, also addressed the event, noting the steady growth in Pakistan’s exports to Poland as a sign of deepening economic ties. He advocated for joint ventures in agriculture, fruit trade, and climate-related projects, and emphasized the importance of technology transfer to modernize Pakistan’s industries.

Pisarski underscored ongoing initiatives under the EU-Pakistan Business Forum to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including power generation, education, and agriculture. “Our joint efforts will not only strengthen economies but also create employment opportunities,” he said.

PPP Member of National Assembly, Ali Kasim Gilani welcomed the diplomats to Multan, and appreciated the EU’s growing engagement beyond business into parliamentary collaboration.

He highlighted the potential for cooperation in education and agriculture, and praised Italy’s role in preserving Multan’s cultural heritage.

Touching on the adverse effects of climate change in South Punjab, Gilani urged the EU and Poland to intensify support in disaster management and environmental resilience. “Pakistan is well-positioned to provide skilled human resources globally, and technology transfer is the need of the hour,” he added.

Earlier, MCCI President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh urged stronger connections between Pakistani and European business communities. He requested EU support in facilitating business delegations and easing visa processes. He highlighted the success of the Multan Chamber’s participation in the Amsterdam Textile Show and announced plans for further international trade engagement.

Sheikh noted that Pakistan enjoys multifaceted relations with all 27 EU member states, spanning politics, trade, investment, education, and culture. In 2023, over 78 pc of Pakistan’s exports to the EU consisted of textiles and garments, while major imports included machinery and chemicals. He praised the EU for its investment and development projects in energy, infrastructure, and education and called for similar focus in Southern Punjab, especially in agriculture, IT, and manufacturing.

Poland-Pakistan diplomatic relations, established in 1962, were also highlighted. Trade between the two countries reached $922 million in 2023, with Pakistan’s exports at $794 million. Poland’s PGNiG has been active in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector since 1997, and educational exchanges between institutions of both countries have increased in recent years.

As the event concluded, participants reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening EU-Pakistan relations, with a shared focus on sustainable development, technology cooperation, and people-to-people ties.