UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Parliament Members Call For Sanctions On India Over Alarming Human Right Violations In IoK

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:32 PM

EU Parliament members call for sanctions on India over alarming human right violations in IoK

The Members of the European Union Parliament on Saturday called for trade and travel sanctions on India over the alarming human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Members of the European Union Parliament on Saturday called for trade and travel sanctions on India over the alarming human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The Co-Chair of the Friends of Kashmir Group in the EU Parliament, Richard Corbett, called for utilizing all possible means to mount pressure on India to ease the military curfew in Occupied Kashmir. He proposed the imposition of trade sanctions on New Delhi and restrictions on the travel of those involved in committing human rights violations and acts of terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Mr. Corbett was speaking to a conference jointly organized by Friends of Kashmir Group in the European Parliament and the Jammu-Kashmir Self-Determination Movement at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The Friends of Kashmir Group also proposed that a resolution be presented in the EU regarding the situation in the Occupied Valley. Last month, members of this group had visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir. During the visit, the EU members had a chance to meet the victims of unprovoked attacks from India on the Line of Control and the relatives of those who had lost their lives in these attacks. The group also met a wide range of civil society members including journalists, physicians, teachers, students and lawyers to collect firsthand information about the area.

They called upon the Indian government to provide a similar kind of access in Indian Occupied Kashmir so as to independently verify claims about lack of food, medicines and other items in the Occupied Valley.

Those who spoke at the conference included Anthea McIntyre, Shaffaq Mohammed, John Howarth, Irena Von Weise, Theresa Griffin and Raja Najabat Hussain.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan was also present on the occasion and welcomed the decision of the European Parliament to hold a debate on the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Khan said that the decisions reflected growing concern in Europe over the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and warned about prolonged siege turning into genocide. He said all the developments in the Indian Occupied Territory fit into the definition and criteria of genocide and called for swift action by the international community to intervene and prevent a catastrophe.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had revoked the constitutional autonomy of Occupied Kashmir on August 5 and imposed a military curfew in the Valley, imprisoning thousands of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Europe Parliament Civil Society Lawyers Narendra Modi European Union Visit Brussels Jammu New Delhi Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August All From Government

Recent Stories

Democracy is name rule of people: Usman Buzdar

12 minutes ago

Modi-led govt has agenda to push Pakistan towards ..

12 minutes ago

Armed Robbers kill man in Quetta

19 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Saturday 14 Sep 2019

19 minutes ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts mee ..

19 minutes ago

Kashmiris not to succumb to India's repression: AJ ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.