EU Parliamentarians urge Pakistan to enhance collaboration for Clean Energy transition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The European Union (EU) parliamentarians hailing from Germany and Sweden on Thursday urged Pakistan to enhance bilateral collaboration for experience sharing and capacity building for clean energy transition and ecological conservation.

The EU Parliament members namely Kathrin Henneberger of Green Party, Germany, Pr Holmgren, Green Party Member of EU Parliament, Sweden Jytte Guteland, Member EU Parliament, Sweden and Professor Siegfried Balleis, Conservative Party, Germany via video link participated in the Sustainable Development Conference 2021 titled "Beyond the Pandemic: Leaving No One Behind" panel discussion on COP26 and the Way Ahead Role of Parliaments in Climate politics & Implementation of the Paris Agreement In collaboration with GIZ GmbH and German Cooperation.

The EU Parliamentarians unanimously said that the rich countries of the West massive green house gases (GHGs) emissions driving global warming and climate change were responsible for assisting developing countries to cope with environmental degradation.

Professor Siegfried Balleis recommended that Pakistan should develop its capacity to produce Hydrogen as an eco-friendly fuel that would be the new oil in the coming times. "The countries able to produce it will be the partners of EU, Germany and other developed industrial countries where, the EU will have to collaborate in Hydrogen trade with Pakistan," he added.

Charg d'Affaires Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan, Thomas Seiler in his concluding remarks said Pakistan should develop its focus on climate change where energy transition was one of them as nothing could be done without it.

"Pakistan and EU industries need to have more engagement and proactive collaboration for successful learning and adoption of latest technologies and techniques for energy transition and environmental conservation", he suggested.

Speaking on the occasion Member National Assembly and Convener Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs, Riaz Fatyana said a quarter century has passed since the world started addressing global warming and climate change but mere promises were made sans practical steps.

"EU is more concerned and sincere towards human rights and climate among the West and Pakistan keeping in view that wants to develop collaboration to benefit its technological advancement in coping with climate change," he added.

Senator Faisal Javed on the occasion also highlighted the nature based solutions and successful nature based solutions of the government to mitigate whooping impacts of climate change.

Executive Director SDPI Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri while moderating the session underlined that at the COP-26 global climate change moot one of the key achievements of Pakistan was its agreement with Germany on Clean Energy Transition. The EU and developing countries alike were disappointed from the half glass filled outcomes of the COP-26 where the phase out to phase down of Coal power plants in its declaration was a big blow to the environmental conservation efforts of the global community.

Coordinator Climate and Energy Initiative between Germany and Pakistan GIZ GmbH, Hartmut Behrend delivered a technical presentation highlighting Germany's endeavours for preserving global environment and addressing climate change.