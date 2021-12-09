UrduPoint.com

EU Parliamentarians Urge Pakistan To Enhance Collaboration For Clean Energy Transition

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:33 PM

EU Parliamentarians urge Pakistan to enhance collaboration for Clean Energy transition

The European Union (EU) parliamentarians hailing from Germany and Sweden on Thursday urged Pakistan to enhance bilateral collaboration for experience sharing and capacity building for clean energy transition and ecological conservation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The European Union (EU) parliamentarians hailing from Germany and Sweden on Thursday urged Pakistan to enhance bilateral collaboration for experience sharing and capacity building for clean energy transition and ecological conservation.

The EU Parliament members namely Kathrin Henneberger of Green Party, Germany, Pr Holmgren, Green Party Member of EU Parliament, Sweden Jytte Guteland, Member EU Parliament, Sweden and Professor Siegfried Balleis, Conservative Party, Germany via video link participated in the Sustainable Development Conference 2021 titled "Beyond the Pandemic: Leaving No One Behind" panel discussion on COP26 and the Way Ahead Role of Parliaments in Climate politics & Implementation of the Paris Agreement In collaboration with GIZ GmbH and German Cooperation.

The EU Parliamentarians unanimously said that the rich countries of the West massive green house gases (GHGs) emissions driving global warming and climate change were responsible for assisting developing countries to cope with environmental degradation.

Professor Siegfried Balleis recommended that Pakistan should develop its capacity to produce Hydrogen as an eco-friendly fuel that would be the new oil in the coming times. "The countries able to produce it will be the partners of EU, Germany and other developed industrial countries where, the EU will have to collaborate in Hydrogen trade with Pakistan," he added.

Charg d'Affaires Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan, Thomas Seiler in his concluding remarks said Pakistan should develop its focus on climate change where energy transition was one of them as nothing could be done without it.

"Pakistan and EU industries need to have more engagement and proactive collaboration for successful learning and adoption of latest technologies and techniques for energy transition and environmental conservation", he suggested.

Speaking on the occasion Member National Assembly and Convener Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs, Riaz Fatyana said a quarter century has passed since the world started addressing global warming and climate change but mere promises were made sans practical steps.

"EU is more concerned and sincere towards human rights and climate among the West and Pakistan keeping in view that wants to develop collaboration to benefit its technological advancement in coping with climate change," he added.

Senator Faisal Javed on the occasion also highlighted the nature based solutions and successful nature based solutions of the government to mitigate whooping impacts of climate change.

Executive Director SDPI Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri while moderating the session underlined that at the COP-26 global climate change moot one of the key achievements of Pakistan was its agreement with Germany on Clean Energy Transition. The EU and developing countries alike were disappointed from the half glass filled outcomes of the COP-26 where the phase out to phase down of Coal power plants in its declaration was a big blow to the environmental conservation efforts of the global community.

Coordinator Climate and Energy Initiative between Germany and Pakistan GIZ GmbH, Hartmut Behrend delivered a technical presentation highlighting Germany's endeavours for preserving global environment and addressing climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Century World Parliament German European Union Oil Germany Paris Sweden From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Ex-NATO Chief Says US Democracy Summit May Give Ri ..

Ex-NATO Chief Says US Democracy Summit May Give Rise to New 'D11' Alliance

30 seconds ago
 Biden Announces Presidential Initiative for Democr ..

Biden Announces Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal at Democracy Summ ..

32 seconds ago
 Three-day KPRA registration drive concludes with o ..

Three-day KPRA registration drive concludes with over a hundred registrations

36 seconds ago
 DC inaugurates five-days book fair

DC inaugurates five-days book fair

42 seconds ago
 Search operation carried out in Dhoke Kala Khan

Search operation carried out in Dhoke Kala Khan

4 minutes ago
 EU Says Has Lithuania's Backing on Proposal for Ne ..

EU Says Has Lithuania's Backing on Proposal for New Asylum Procedures at Belarus ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.