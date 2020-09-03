UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Praises Punjab Govt Steps For Minorities: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:39 PM

EU praises Punjab govt steps for minorities: Minister

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the European Union (EU) has praised the steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab for protection of minorities' rights throughout the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the European Union (EU) has praised the steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab for protection of minorities' rights throughout the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of National Lobbying for Rights of Minorities here at the Human Rights Camp Office on Thursday.

The minister said that the PTI government was taking practical steps to improve the living standard of the common man and moving forward in a new spirit of service in 2020 to ensure provision of resources to people at their doorsteps.

He said that one of the top priorities of the Punjab government was to find a solution to the problems of the common man as the previous governments unfortunately did nothing in that regard.

�� The provincial minister told the delegation that the Punjab government was ensuring quota of religious minorities in all universities while terms of reference had been prepared in this regard and any violation would be treated as a crime.

Ijaz Alam said that committees were being established at district level on Hindu Marriage Act as the PTI government was committed to development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The delegation lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government for the religious minorities and also presented a shield to the provincial minister Ijaz Alam over his services for the religious minorities.

Social activist Sardar Kalyan Singh, Habqoq Gul, Asif Aqeel, Sumaira Shafiq Advocate, Shehzad Francis and others were also part of the delegation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Punjab European Union Marriage Kalyan Man 2020 All Government Top

Recent Stories

Walled City of Lahore Authority to inaugurate reha ..

40 seconds ago

Khalifa University, Lockheed Martin to collaborate ..

55 minutes ago

German Opposition Party Calls for Halting Nord Str ..

43 seconds ago

Maduro Government's Prisoner Release Does Not Solv ..

45 seconds ago

Russian Technologies May Be Attractive for Develop ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Kharan chairs meeting regardin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.