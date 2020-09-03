EU praises Punjab govt steps for minorities: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the European Union (EU) has praised the steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab for protection of minorities' rights throughout the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of National Lobbying for Rights of Minorities here at the Human Rights Camp Office on Thursday.

The minister said that the PTI government was taking practical steps to improve the living standard of the common man and moving forward in a new spirit of service in 2020 to ensure provision of resources to people at their doorsteps.

He said that one of the top priorities of the Punjab government was to find a solution to the problems of the common man as the previous governments unfortunately did nothing in that regard.

�� The provincial minister told the delegation that the Punjab government was ensuring quota of religious minorities in all universities while terms of reference had been prepared in this regard and any violation would be treated as a crime.

Ijaz Alam said that committees were being established at district level on Hindu Marriage Act as the PTI government was committed to development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The delegation lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government for the religious minorities and also presented a shield to the provincial minister Ijaz Alam over his services for the religious minorities.

Social activist Sardar Kalyan Singh, Habqoq Gul, Asif Aqeel, Sumaira Shafiq Advocate, Shehzad Francis and others were also part of the delegation.