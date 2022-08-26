UrduPoint.com

EU Provides €10 Million To Govt Of Sindh To Support Inclusive Quality Education

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The European Union is disbursing €10 million, nearly PKR 2.2 billion to the Government of Sindh to strengthen the implementation of provincial education policies.

It is the second payment of a EUR 42 million grant made available through budget support by the European Union under the Development through Enhanced Education Programme (DEEP).

This direct financial support creates opportunities to accelerate access to quality education for all children in the Sindh province as a foundation for future training and skills development and engagement in productive employment, said a press release issued by EU Mission in Islamabad on Friday.

The programme fully aligns with the Sindh School Education Sector Plan & Roadmap 2019-2024, focusing on priority reform areas in governance, enrolment, and teaching quality. It added that UNICEF provides complementary technical assistance to strengthen the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department's (SELD) responsive capacity and systems to plan, manage and deliver quality and equitable Education.

According to the press release, Sindh Minister of Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah highlighted, "Education continues to be one of the key priority areas for the Government of Sindh. We aim to improve access to equitable, inclusive, and quality education for all to realize their fullest potential and contribute to the development of society and economy, thus creating a sense of nationhood and inculcating values of tolerance, social justice, and democracy.

SELD has come a long way in remodeling the edifice of Education in collaboration with Donors, development partners, and civil society. The contribution of the European Union in the shape of Development through Enhanced Education with budgetary support allocation of 42 million Euros is quite commendable. This will help carry out the activities of Education Sector plan 2019-24 and bring forth the quality education in Sindh." "Education and learning are fundamental to development and growth. We welcome the latest reform implementation measures by the Government of Sindh; these include the updated school clustering policy and continuous professional development model for teachers as well as the increased digitalization of monitoring systems", commented the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka.

"A lot, however, remains to be done with an estimated 6 million children who are still out of school, of which over half are girls. The European Union remains a committed partner to the Government of Sindh in improving education quality and ensuring access for all boys and girls in the province, it maintained."The European Union's support for Primary and secondary Education is a priority area under the European Union-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan, which serves as a guide for bilateral relations between the two sides and aims to enhance engagement further and work towards addressing emerging global challenges.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Education Democracy Budget Civil Society European Union Guide Euro Pakistani Rupee All Government Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

6 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

15 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

15 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.