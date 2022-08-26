UrduPoint.com

EU Provides 10mln Euros To Sindh Govt To Support Quality Education

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 08:23 PM

EU provides 10mln euros to Sindh govt to support quality education

The European Union (EU) is disbursing Rs 2.2 billion (EUR 10 million) to the Sindh government to strengthen the implementation of provincial education policies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The European Union (EU) is disbursing Rs 2.2 billion (EUR 10 million) to the Sindh government to strengthen the implementation of provincial education policies.

This is the second payment of a Euro 42 million grant made available through budget support by the EU under the Development through Enhanced Education Programme (DEEP).

This direct financial support was aimed at creating opportunities to accelerate access to quality education for all children in Sindh, as a foundation for future training and skills development and engagement in productive employment, said a communique here on Friday.

The programme fully aligns with the Sindh school Education Sector Plan & Roadmap 2019-2024 with a focus on priority reform areas in governance, enrollment and teaching quality.

UNICEF provides complementary technical assistance to strengthen the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department's (SELD) responsive capacity and systems to plan, manage and deliver quality and equitable education.

Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah said, "Education continues to be one of the key priority areas for the government of Sindh. We aim at improving access to equitable, inclusive and quality education for all to realize their fullest potential and contribute to the development of society and economy, thus creating sense of nationhood, inculcating values of tolerance, social justice and democracy." He further said:" The SELD has come a long way in remodeling the structure of education in collaboration with the donors, development partners and civil society. The contribution of the EU in the shape of the DEEP with budgetary support allocation of 42 million Euros is quite commendable.

"This will not only help in carry out the activities of Education Sector Plan 2019-24, but also bring forth the quality education in Sindh."

Related Topics

Sindh Education Democracy Budget Civil Society European Union Euro All Government Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

UN Says 'Intense Discussions' Ongoing on When IAEA ..

UN Says 'Intense Discussions' Ongoing on When IAEA Will Visit Zaporizhzhia Nucle ..

21 minutes ago
 US stocks in the red after tough Powell speech

US stocks in the red after tough Powell speech

21 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry approves army's deployment to he ..

Interior Ministry approves army's deployment to help assist all provinces

22 minutes ago
 OGDCL provides pet tents, food hampers to flood af ..

OGDCL provides pet tents, food hampers to flood affectees

22 minutes ago
 Local govt dept to preserve historical buildings: ..

Local govt dept to preserve historical buildings: Secretary

22 minutes ago
 30,000 tents distribute among flood hit people, mo ..

30,000 tents distribute among flood hit people, more being arranged, says minist ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.