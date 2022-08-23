UrduPoint.com

EU Provides €350,000 To Assist Flood Victims In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :European Union is providing €350,000 (nearly PKR 76 million) to provide crucial humanitarian assistance to families affected by severe flooding, which has wreaked havoc across many parts of Pakistan.

The aid will focus on addressing the urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts of Jhal Magsi and Lasbella in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

"The devastating floods have left a trail of destruction in Pakistan, causing many to suffer the loss of their homes, livelihoods, and belongings," said Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian programmes in Pakistan.

"The EU funding will help get vital assistance to the most vulnerable people to support them during this hard time."The assistance will support International Rescue Committee in delivering much-needed assistance. This includes the provision of cash transfers to help flood-stricken families to meet their immediate needs, Primary healthcare services, with a focus on water-borne and communicable diseases, which are common after a flood, as well as nutrition support, she added.

She further stated that the programme will also provide psychological support to vulnerable groups such as women, adolescent girls, and children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Flood European Union Pakistani Rupee Women Million

Recent Stories

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

2 minutes ago
 Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

27 minutes ago
 UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakist ..

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

2 hours ago
 Pakistan offers conducive environment for US inves ..

Pakistan offers conducive environment for US investors, entrepreneurs: Masood Kh ..

2 hours ago
 PM leaves for Doha on two-day official visit to Qa ..

PM leaves for Doha on two-day official visit to Qatar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.