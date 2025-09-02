EU provides emergency assistance to flood-affected Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The European Union has allocated nearly 350 million PKR (EUR 1,050,000) in emergency humanitarian assistance to support Pakistan's flood-affected communities.

The devastating flash floods, triggered by intense monsoon rains, have claimed hundreds of lives and left many more missing, the EU shared on its social media page.

The EU's emergency aid package will focus on providing life-saving health services to those in need, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support to prevent the spread of disease, and cash assistance to help the most vulnerable meet their basic needs.

The assistance will be channeled through trusted humanitarian partner organizations, ensuring timely and effective support to those affected.

The European Union stands in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this critical time, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the country in times of need. The EU extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the floods.