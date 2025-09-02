Open Menu

EU Provides Emergency Assistance To Flood-affected Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:37 PM

EU provides emergency assistance to flood-affected Pakistan

The European Union has allocated nearly 350 million PKR (EUR 1,050,000) in emergency humanitarian assistance to support Pakistan's flood-affected communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The European Union has allocated nearly 350 million PKR (EUR 1,050,000) in emergency humanitarian assistance to support Pakistan's flood-affected communities.

The devastating flash floods, triggered by intense monsoon rains, have claimed hundreds of lives and left many more missing, the EU shared on its social media page.

The EU's emergency aid package will focus on providing life-saving health services to those in need, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support to prevent the spread of disease, and cash assistance to help the most vulnerable meet their basic needs.

The assistance will be channeled through trusted humanitarian partner organizations, ensuring timely and effective support to those affected.

The European Union stands in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this critical time, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the country in times of need. The EU extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the floods.

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif t ..

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..

8 minutes ago
 Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motor ..

Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln

8 minutes ago
 DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 R ..

DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan re ..

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..

8 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Ma ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..

8 minutes ago
 ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditiou ..

ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan

12 minutes ago
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for A ..

KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims

12 minutes ago
 Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

13 minutes ago
 Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in ..

Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly

13 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermae ..

Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort

13 minutes ago
 Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military ..

Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over ..

Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jaf ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan