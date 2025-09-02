EU Provides Emergency Assistance To Flood-affected Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:37 PM
The European Union has allocated nearly 350 million PKR (EUR 1,050,000) in emergency humanitarian assistance to support Pakistan's flood-affected communities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The European Union has allocated nearly 350 million PKR (EUR 1,050,000) in emergency humanitarian assistance to support Pakistan's flood-affected communities.
The devastating flash floods, triggered by intense monsoon rains, have claimed hundreds of lives and left many more missing, the EU shared on its social media page.
The EU's emergency aid package will focus on providing life-saving health services to those in need, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support to prevent the spread of disease, and cash assistance to help the most vulnerable meet their basic needs.
The assistance will be channeled through trusted humanitarian partner organizations, ensuring timely and effective support to those affected.
The European Union stands in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this critical time, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the country in times of need. The EU extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the floods.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..
Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln
DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..
ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims
Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan
Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly
Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort
Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors
Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jaf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture displayed on mosque8 minutes ago
-
Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln8 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public service and good gove ..8 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water flow, flood protect ..8 minutes ago
-
ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan12 minutes ago
-
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims12 minutes ago
-
Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan13 minutes ago
-
Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly13 minutes ago
-
Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel25 minutes ago
-
Student' painting showcase China -Pakistan friendship at PNCA25 minutes ago