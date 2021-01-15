(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Appreciating the performance of textile sector during COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg, the European Union, Zaheer A. Janjua said that textile sector of Pakistan has immense potential for further expanding its share in the European Union (EU) market.

In a virtual meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Textile Council, Saleha Asif and other board members, he said that Pakistan's exports in textile and clothing products to EU had increased in recent months.

The Ambassador said that the surge in textile exports was the result of governments' smart lockdown strategy, reopening of industry, as well as recently announced energy package to help exporters recuperate from the effects of the pandemic.

He said that GSP Plus facility had been instrumental in substantial growth of Pakistan's exports to the EU, especially in the textile sector. While emphasizing the need for making textile sector internationally competitive, he emphasised upon the need for innovation, value addition, diversification and modernization to make Pakistan's products more attractive.

The CEO of Pakistan Textile Council Saleha Asif apprised the Ambassador about plans for enhancing textile exports through R&D and its efforts to secure greater market access in the European bloc.