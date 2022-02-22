UrduPoint.com

EU Representative For HR Calls On Shireen Mazari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

EU Representative for HR calls on Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :European Union Special Representative for Human Rights H.E. Mr. Eamon Gilmore called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari at her office here Tuesday.

Ambassador of the EU to Pakistan Ms.

Androulla Kaminara was also present on the occasion.

Both sides broadly discussed the ongoing EU funded development and humanitarian projects in Pakistan. They had a discussion, specifically, on the project of 'Haqooq-e-Pakistan' a project for the promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan that has reached near to its end.

Related Topics

Pakistan European Union

Recent Stories

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

9 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

45 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

46 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

57 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>