EU Representative for HR calls on Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :European Union Special Representative for Human Rights H.E. Mr. Eamon Gilmore called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari at her office here Tuesday.

Ambassador of the EU to Pakistan Ms.

Androulla Kaminara was also present on the occasion.

Both sides broadly discussed the ongoing EU funded development and humanitarian projects in Pakistan. They had a discussion, specifically, on the project of 'Haqooq-e-Pakistan' a project for the promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan that has reached near to its end.