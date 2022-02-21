UrduPoint.com

EU Representative On HR Calls On Dr. Mazari

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM

EU representative on HR calls on Dr. Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :European Union Special Representative for Human Rights H.E. Mr. Eamon Gilmore Monday called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari at her office here.

The ambassador of the EU to Pakistan Ms.

Androulla Kaminara was also present in this meeting, said in a press release.

Both sides broadly discussed the ongoing EU funded development and humanitarian projects in Pakistan.

They had a discussion, specifically, on the project of 'Haqooq-e-Pakistan'- a project for the promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan European Union

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Je ..

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

38 minutes ago
 Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

54 minutes ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fam ..

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fame

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>