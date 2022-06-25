UrduPoint.com

EU Review Mission Delegation Meets Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 09:57 PM

European Union GSP Plus Review Mission delegation headed by Guus Houttuin met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz here in which matters pertaining to the implementation of different conventions relating to GSP Plus came under detailed discussion

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz redressed the apprehensions of the European Union Review Mission and assured complete implementation on all conventions.

The CM apprised the Head of EU review mission about his foremost priority to safeguard the rights of the women, minorities and other downtrodden segments of the society.

Hamza Shahbaz underscored that a vigorous work had been done for the provision of equal rights to the weak segments during the previous term of PML-N in Punjab as child labour had been abolished from the brick kilns and 85,000 children had been admitted to schools and were imparted free education along with monthly scholarships.

He emphasized that the protection of women, minorities and weak segments was a part of his government's priorities.

New local government system had been approved by the Punjab Assembly, he said adding that reserved seats had been enhanced for the women, minorities and the youth in the new local government system.

He outlined that necessary legislation was made to empower the women and minorities by his party in the past.

The chief minister desired to further increase trade with the member countries of the European Union.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Atta Ullah Tarar, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief SecretARY(Home), concerned Secretaries and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

