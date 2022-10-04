UrduPoint.com

EU Scales Up Financial Assistance To Rs 6.7 Billion For Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The European Union has announced to substantially scale up its financial assistance to PKR 6.7 billion (€30 million) to the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

The European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, announced PKR 6.7 billion (€30 million) humanitarian aid for Pakistan during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a statement issued by the European Mission here on Tuesday.

The new funding aims to address the most urgent needs, such as basic shelters, clean drinking water and sanitation, food and nutrition, and medical services.

The actions funded by the European Union would ensure that women, children, and other vulnerable people are protected from further harm and that children have access to education again as quickly as possible. Cash assistance would enable people to cover their basic needs and rebuild their homes and livelihoods. Given the scale of the crisis, the psychological impact on flood victims would also be taken into account, it added.

During the visit to flood-hit areas, Commissioner Lenarcic said: "People in Pakistan are suffering the devastating consequences of an unprecedented flooding emergency. Our thoughts are with those who lost family members, friends, and their homes. What is more, many livelihoods have been lost. With this new funding, the EU reaffirms its continued support to Pakistan and stands by the most vulnerable to help them fulfill basic needs.

Once again, however, nature reminded us of the impact of global warming. Mainstreaming disaster preparedness and prevention in EU-funded projects will therefore remain our top priority within the provision of humanitarian assistance." Upon arrival in Pakistan, Commissioner Lenarcic traveled to Khipro in Sindh to understand the disaster's scale, speak to affected communities, and review the European assistance already provided on the ground. He visited a water purification plant run by a Danish civil protection team and a humanitarian project implemented by an EU-funded international non-governmental organization.

It is pertinent to mention that together as "Team Europe", the European Union and its member states have already committed €93 million to date. The additional funds announced today reach a total of €123 million. In addition, European civil protection agencies have provided in-kind donations of tents, blankets, medical equipment, experts, and technicians.

The European Commission's Copernicus satellite service collects real-time data and provides high-resolution maps to support the assessment of the situation in the most affected areas.

The statement concluded that the EU's Global Flood Monitoring (GFM) system can help teams working on the ground and the national and provincial authorities to monitor the situation and direct resources accordingly.

