UrduPoint.com

EU Sends 166 Pakistani Students To Europe On Erasmus Mundus Scholarships Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

EU sends 166 Pakistani students to Europe on Erasmus Mundus scholarships programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The European Union Delegation to Pakistan has hosted a pre-departure event for the 166 recipients of the EU's flagship Erasmus Mundus Joint Master scholarships in 2022.

This year, the highest number of 166 Pakistani students, 86 men and 80 women, have received scholarships to study in universities in the European Union, said the EU's Mission spokesperson in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad, celebrated the success of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master scholarship holders and provided an opportunity for networking amongst peers and Erasmus+ Alumni.

In his welcome remarks, EU Chargé d'Affaires a.i, Thomas Seiler said, "Today we congratulate the young men and women who will embark on an educational and cultural journey through Erasmus+. They will return after some months with strong knowledge and rich experience.

This will greatly benefit them in their future professional lives." The EU Chargé d'Affaires a.i further added, "The results of the scholarship's selection demonstrate that Pakistani students are well prepared and that the Pakistani universities provide them with the necessary skills to compete at the global level." He added that he is particularly pleased to see more students from Pakistan have accessed the Erasmus+ programme.

This year 3,013 students from 133 countries were selected for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master scholarships. Pakistan was 1st in the world of scholarships awarded and remained the top country in terms of scholarship applications. This shows the big interest of young Pakistanis in the EU, which we feel we are obliged to honour.

Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, representatives from the EU Member States, and the Erasmus+ Alumni Association members also attended the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Education European Union Young Mukhtar Ahmed Women HEC Event From Top

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

19 minutes ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

57 minutes ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

2 hours ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

3 hours ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.