EU special envoy meets Azam Nazeer Tarar to discuss religious freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Law & Justice, Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar held a meeting with Ambassador Frans Van Daele, the EU Special Envoy for freedom of religion and belief.

EU Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka, Political Counsellor Rukiye Kumurcu and Cooperative Associate Lorion were also present in the meeting.

The discussions centered around enhancing cooperation on religious freedom, protecting minority rights, and advancing legislative reforms in Pakistan.

Ambassador Daele praised Pakistan’s efforts to promote freedom of religion but highlighted ongoing challenges faced by religious minorities, such as forced marriages and conversions. He emphasized the need for enhanced safeguards to better protect vulnerable groups.

In response, Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to these protections, highlighting constitutional guarantees under Articles 20, 22, and 28, which ensure equal rights for all citizens regardless of their religion. He also highlighted the role of the Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) in coordinating law enforcement efforts, raising public awareness and facilitating prompt action to address cases of missing or abducted children and those at risk of forced marriages.

The Child Protection Institute (CPI) and provincial child protection bureaus further contribute by creating safe environments for at-risk children, particularly those vulnerable to forced marriages or exploitation, and ensuring they receive essential support and protection, the minister said.

The minister also outlined Pakistan’s broader commitment to human rights through the National Action Plan on Human Rights, which focuses on policy reforms, access to justice, and adherence to international treaty obligations. He emphasized the role of independent bodies like the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), which recently received A-status accreditation from the UN's GANHRI, further strengthening Pakistan's human rights mechanisms.

Additionally, he said that a toll-free helpline (1099) provides legal advice on human rights violations, and the government has also implemented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the misuse of blasphemy laws, ensuring equal protection for all religions.

He said that provincial efforts are also underway to secure places of worship and investigate cases of forced conversions.

The EU delegation praised Pakistan's comprehensive efforts in safeguarding vulnerable communities, acknowledging the progress made in addressing forced marriages, abductions, and minority rights.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing a shared commitment to continued dialogue, cooperation, and further strengthening of protections for all citizens.