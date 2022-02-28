UrduPoint.com

EU Special Representative For HR Eamon Gilmore Concludes Pakistan's Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore concluded his three-day visit to Pakistan on Thursday and held series of meetings on human rights issues with top officials.

During the visit, Gilmore held wide-ranging meeting with the Pakistani government officials, civil society representatives, human rights activists and media workers in Islamabad and Lahore.

During his visit, Gilmore called upon President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Minister of Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem.

She also held meetings with Chairperson National Commission for the Status of Women Nilofar Bakhtiar and the Member Punjab Nadeem Ashraf, said a statement issued here.

Eamon Gilmore held a public talk at the Islamabad Institute of Strategic Studies to highlight the centrality of human rights in EU foreign policy and underlining that EU engaged globally on the bases of partnership and respect for human rights values "Human Rights don't belong to any state but to people everywhere in every country" he said.

In Lahore, Gilmore also discussed labour rights and human rights related issues with the business representatives and civil society organizations. He recognized the progress made with the introduction of new laws including the Anti-Rape Law, Anti-torture law, Anti-Harassment at workplace law, Journalist Protection Bill.

The EU Special Representative raised areas of focus with Pakistan's high officials including Labour rights.

He discussed about the meeting up the criteria for compliance with GSP+ conventions that span across human rights, labour rights, environment and good governance.

He concluded his final day with a visit to the Badshahi Mosque recognising importance on interfaith harmony as EU and Pakistan celebrated 60 years of diplomatic ties.

