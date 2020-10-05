UrduPoint.com
EU Starts "Promotion Of Human Rights In Pakistan" Project

Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:59 PM

European Union in collaboration with Ministry of Human Rights (Mohr) has started a programme titled "Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan" (Huqooq-e-Pakistan).

Official of the ministry told APP about the training programme saying it was aimed at enhancing the technical and operational capacities of the officials of MoHR, National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR), Commission on the Rights of the Child in reporting and implementation of international human rights commitments of Pakistan.

According to an official, the training program would prove to be a significant contribution in capacity building and institutional strengthening of human rights related departments.

He said that the EU interventions in Pakistan and respect of human rights and rule of law are core of all EU activities, including trade agreements.

He stated that through these trainings, the Ministry aims to facilitate the stakeholders in understanding the reporting process, providing effective reporting tools, and mechanisms as per the responsibility of the various institutions towards fulfilling treaty body obligations under the UN system.

He added that being engaged for this training showcases a collaborative commitment between UNDP, the European Union and the Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project (MoHR) towards strengthening the human rights ecosystem in Pakistan.

He said that these initiatives are integral for providing concrete knowledge and guidance to functionaries on their role in fulfilling Pakistan's international human rights treaty body reporting obligations".

