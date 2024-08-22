EU-supported programme strengthens stakeholder collaboration to combat Malnutrition in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The EU-supported programme have initiated collaboration among the stake holders to combat malnutrition in Sindh as the high rates of malnutrition continue to impact the province adversely.

The situation is dire, with nearly half of the children under the age of five suffering from stunting, wasting or being underweight. The consequences of malnutrition are far-reaching and have long-lasting impact, not just on the directly affected individuals but also on the rest of the family and the nation’s development.

Amid these challenges, Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO), in collaboration with consortium lead International Rescue Committee (IRC) and partner Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF), organized a day-long Provincial Networking Workshop, a news release said.

This event brought together stake holders such as relevant departments of the Government of Sindh, including the Planning and Development Department, the Accelerated Action Plan Task Force Secretariat, and the Sindh Social Protection Authority. Moreover, representatives from the World Health Organization, PPHI Sindh, Nutrition International, HANDS, CSO networks such as the Scaling Up Nutrition Civil Society Alliance (SUNCSA) Pakistan and Sindh Climate Action Network (SCAN), and local organizations were also part of a concerted effort to combat malnutrition and address its severe impacts on the region.

There is a dire need to bridge the gap between public policies and their effective implementation at the grassroots level. With decades of learning, experience, and awareness of best practices, there is ample potential to enhance developmental projects by adopting a more collaborative approach. By integrating insights from sector experts, local communities and embracing a more inclusive strategy, we can ensure the progress.

The International Rescue Committee has been working in Pakistan for over four decades and among other projects across Sindh, is also implementing a European Union funded project to combat malnutrition in Sindh with its local partners and stake holders.

Through this event, 15 local Civil Society Organizations from across Sindh were also provided a platform to explore opportunities, build alliances, share knowledge, and enhance collaborative efforts. The proceeding of the event featured a contextual landscape of Malnutrition in Sindh, insights and reflections from local organizations, and sharing and endorsing a provincial-level policy advocacy plan.

Dr. Nadeem Mir Bahar, Planning Officer at the Planning and Development Department Sindh, and Dr. Sahib Jan Badar, Nutrition consultant at the AAP Task Force, appreciated the initiative and acknowledged the efforts of IRC and its partners in combating malnutrition through the support of the European Union. They highlighted the importance of multisectoral approach and assured support for the project interventions.

Dr. Ranomal Lohano, Program Coordinator at IRC, emphasized the need for networking and coordinated efforts in policy advocacy, social behavior change communication, outreach and facility-based nutrition care services, and capacity building to effectively address malnutrition in Sindh. SUNCSA and SCAN ensured support by working together with the 15 local organizations for positive policy outcomes.

The Provincial Networking Workshop is part of a larger two-year initiative to enhance local organizations capacities and building alliances for improved nutrition outcomes in Sindh. With the financial support of 5.5 million Euros by the European Union in Pakistan, IRC alongside partner organizations, MERF and SPO, is enhancing the capacity of 15 local organizations and facilitating productive sectoral networking. The project also entails improving facility-based treatments, and increasing community outreach of nutrition programmes. These interventions are carried out in five adversely affected districts of Sindh, (Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, and Naushahro Feroze) providing nutritional support to more than 245,000 women and 415,000 children.