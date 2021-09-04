EU to launch first-ever business forum in Islamabad

(@fidahassanain)

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Mrs Androulla Kaminara said that the initiative is aimed at to promote and facilitate trade activities between Pakistan and EU with a focus to further enhance public interaction for boosting economic cooperation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2021) European Union would launch the first-ever EU-Pakistan business Forum in Islamabad on Wednesday next to provide opportunities for bilateral trade enhancement between the two sides.

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Mrs Androulla Kaminara said that the initiative is aimed at to promote and facilitate trade activities between Pakistan and EU with a focus to further enhance public interaction for boosting economic cooperation.

She was talking to Associated Press of Pakistan on Saturday.

She said that such projects and forum would help further deepen relations between Pakistan and EU, as well as contribute to the development of scientific and educational cooperation.