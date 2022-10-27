UrduPoint.com

EU To Organize "Euro Village" Family Festival To Discover European Diversity On Saturday

Published October 27, 2022

EU to organize "Euro Village" family festival to discover European diversity on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The European Union and its member states will organize the popular, family-focused "Euro Village" festival on October 29 at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Islamabad.

The doors will open at 3 pm to welcome the Pakistani public to get a taste of European food, culture, heritage and music, said a press release issued here by EU Mission on Thursday.

After a gap of three years, the EU and the member states resumed the Euro Village tradition that offers a window into their rich culture and celebrates "unity in diversity," a strong connection between the EU and Pakistan,.

This year's Euro Village will be special as the European Union celebrates 60 years of diplomatic relations with Pakistan. It added that the six decades of partnership in development, trade and political engagement show how the EU and Pakistan are stronger together.

One highlight will be the EU-Pakistan friendship truck, which will be presented to the public for the first time before setting out to tour the country to engage with Pakistanis across all provinces and to show what EU– Pakistan relations are.

Euro village is being organized by the diplomatic missions of the European Union and Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Sweden.

It will include information and activity booths for both adults and children with interactive games, selfie corners, food, and an opportunity to meet the diplomatic team and learn about areas of partnership.

The event will feature performances by European performers and Pakistani artists, including Asim Azhar and Shae Gill. Previous editions of Euro Village attracted over 8000 thousand enthusiastic visitors from the twin cities and beyond.

