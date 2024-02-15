Open Menu

EU To Organize Family-focused Festival 'EuroVillage'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM

EU to organize family-focused festival 'EuroVillage'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The European Union and its Member States will organize the popular, family-focused festival 'EuroVillage' on February 17 at Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad.

"The doors of the family event will open at 2 pm to welcome the Pakistani public to get a taste of European food, culture, music, and sustainable actions," said a news release issued here on Thursday.

The EU and Member States are centering this year's celebration around the theme of co-creating a sustainable future.

Titled "Stronger Together – Sustainable Forever," the event aims to showcase the 60+ years of a strong connection between the EU and Pakistan.

This celebration underscores the collaborative partnership in development, economics, culture, research and education, and political engagement, demonstrating how the EU and Pakistan are stronger together.

EuroVillage is co-organized by the diplomatic missions of the European Union and of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Spain.

It will include information and activity booths for both adults and children with interactive games, selfie corners, food, and an opportunity to meet the diplomatic teams and learn about areas of our evolving partnership.

The event will feature live performances by European performers and Pakistani artists including Farhan Saeed and

Qurat-ul-ain Baloch.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Music Education France European Union Germany Austria Spain Italy Belgium Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Romania Finland Netherlands Hungary Greece Denmark February Family Event

Recent Stories

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge dee ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

13 hours ago
 Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

13 hours ago
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufacture ..

ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

14 hours ago
 Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

14 hours ago
 MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology de ..

MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo

14 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf

15 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan