EU to organize family-focused festival 'EuroVillage'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The European Union and its Member States will organize the popular, family-focused festival 'EuroVillage' on February 17 at Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad.

"The doors of the family event will open at 2 pm to welcome the Pakistani public to get a taste of European food, culture, music, and sustainable actions," said a news release issued here on Thursday.

The EU and Member States are centering this year's celebration around the theme of co-creating a sustainable future.

Titled "Stronger Together – Sustainable Forever," the event aims to showcase the 60+ years of a strong connection between the EU and Pakistan.

This celebration underscores the collaborative partnership in development, economics, culture, research and education, and political engagement, demonstrating how the EU and Pakistan are stronger together.

EuroVillage is co-organized by the diplomatic missions of the European Union and of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Spain.

It will include information and activity booths for both adults and children with interactive games, selfie corners, food, and an opportunity to meet the diplomatic teams and learn about areas of our evolving partnership.

The event will feature live performances by European performers and Pakistani artists including Farhan Saeed and

Qurat-ul-ain Baloch.