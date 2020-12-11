UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Provide Euro 58 Mln For Balochistan In Its Efforts To Address Water Scarcity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:33 PM

EU to provide euro 58 mln for Balochistan in its efforts to address water scarcity

The European Union on Friday announced to provide Euro 58 million to support the Government of Balochistan in its efforts to address water scarcity and improve access and quality of primary and middle-level education in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The European Union on Friday announced to provide Euro 58 million to support the Government of Balochistan in its efforts to address water scarcity and improve access and quality of Primary and middle-level education in the province.

The announcement follows the signing of two new financing agreements by Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed and Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara.

EU Ambassador Androulla Kaminara while talking to APP said, "These new programmes are the result of a sustained collaboration between the European Union, the Government of Balochistan, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs to tackle the substantial development challenges in the province and unleash its potential." She reiterated commitment of European Union to broaden and deepen the development cooperation with Pakistan, and to launch next Multi-annual Indicative Programme 2021-27 which will primarily be focused on priorities of the Government of Pakistan.

EU envoy said that Balochistan is one of the regions of Pakistan at greater risk from climate change, which threatens livelihoods. It also considering the socioeconomic impact of Covid-19, it is crucial to invest in low water agriculture to reduce poverty and malnutrition.

In the education sector, she said " The EU is renewing its commitment to helping children, especially the most vulnerable, to receive an education and be able to follow their dreams, contributing to a better future for Pakistan." She disclosed that the five-year Euro 40 Million programme on water governance � to be implemented from 2021 - will contribute to the transition in the arid regions of Balochistan towards sustainable, low water intensive agricultural and livestock farming systems.

The support will include incentives for farmers to use water more efficiently and unleash the potential of livestock by supporting sustainable range lands management, with a special focus on the most vulnerable groups, she added.

The funding will not only contribute to improved productivity by making better use of scarce water resources, but also help improve groundwater recharge in the medium to long-term.

It will also focus on strengthening public extension services to ensure farmers receive appropriate support on water for agriculture and livestock.

The programme will be implemented by the food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with local partners.

Replying to a question, she said the EU will also provide EUR 18 million (Rs. 3.4 million) in support of the Government of Balochistan's efforts to strengthen the education systems in the province.

The 'Balochistan Education Support Programme II', will work towards ensuring that all children have access to basic education and improving the quality of education, she said.

The four-year programme will be implemented by the United Nations Children's Fund � UNICEF. It will involve local communities in school development planning, help enhance the training of teachers, and support stronger education institutions.

In the COVID-19 context, the programme will also focus on SOPs for safe school reopening and operation, as well as on enrolment and retention drives in targeted districts to avoid massive dropouts due to the pandemic.

Secretary EAD, Noor Ahmed hailed the EU and Pakistan's long-term partnership and appreciated the EU's support in Rural development, Education, Good Governance and Rule of Law under the Multiannual Indicative Programme (MIP 2014-20).

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan United Nations Education Water Agriculture European Union Euro All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi has always worked for robust, advanced h ..

5 minutes ago

Ghee, cooking oil and poultry crisis engulfing Pak ..

9 minutes ago

OPPO to Launch OPPO F17 with Limited Edition Box i ..

15 minutes ago

Chinese Staff Member of Bloomberg News Detained In ..

2 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Withdraws Bid to Hold Vaccine's Clinic ..

2 minutes ago

Warsaw Expects to Inoculate Some 500,000 People Wi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.