UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, UNODC Donate 25,000 COVID Safety Kits To Security Workers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:28 PM

EU, UNODC donate 25,000 COVID safety kits to security workers

The European Union and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Thursday donated 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits containing sanitizers, shoe covers, gloves, protective suits, facemasks and face shields to security workers to protect them from deadly pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The European Union and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Thursday donated 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits containing sanitizers, shoe covers, gloves, protective suits, facemasks and face shields to security workers to protect them from deadly pandemic.

The donation was handed over to Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal by European Union ambassador to Pakistan in a simple ceremony, says spokesman of the authority.

Chairman NDMA thanked the EU and UNODC for contributing the COVID safety kits.

Speaking on the occasion EU ambassador lauded Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government's effective measures for containing corona pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf United Nations Drugs European Union From Government

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

14 minutes ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

29 minutes ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

44 minutes ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

59 minutes ago

Soomro asks Banks to provide procedural support fo ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 23 July ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.