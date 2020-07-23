EU, UNODC donate 25,000 COVID safety kits to security workers

The European Union and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Thursday donated 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits containing sanitizers, shoe covers, gloves, protective suits, facemasks and face shields to security workers to protect them from deadly pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The European Union and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Thursday donated 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits containing sanitizers, shoe covers, gloves, protective suits, facemasks and face shields to security workers to protect them from deadly pandemic.

The donation was handed over to Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal by European Union ambassador to Pakistan in a simple ceremony, says spokesman of the authority.

Chairman NDMA thanked the EU and UNODC for contributing the COVID safety kits.

Speaking on the occasion EU ambassador lauded Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government's effective measures for containing corona pandemic.