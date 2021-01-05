UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urged To Seek Immediate Release Of Asiya Andrabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:19 PM

EU urged to seek immediate release of Asiya Andrabi

Pakistan has urged the European Union to seek immediate release of Asiya Andrabi, a Kashmiri human rights activist and political leader, imprisoned in the notorious Tihar Jail in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ):Pakistan has urged the European Union to seek immediate release of Asiya Andrabi, a Kashmiri human rights activist and political leader, imprisoned in the notorious Tihar Jail in India.

In a letter addressed to the chairs of the political groups in the European Parliament and EU Special Representative for Human Rights, Pakistan's envoy to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg, Ambassador Zaheer A. Janjua urged the EU to play its role to stop imminent risk of conviction of Andrabi by a sham court that would take up the case on January 18.

According to a message received here Tuesday, ambassador Janjua called upon the EU to raise its voice to convince India to stop illegal and sham trail, drop all fabricated cases against Andrabi, her husband and associates, paving the way for their honourable and immediate release.

He further underscored that Andrabi had been subjected to physical and psychological torture in jail, including solitary confinement.

He said that despite her deteriorating health conditions and reported outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the jail, she was incarcerated under sub-human conditions where she awaited the imminent conviction.

The ambassador emphasized that Pakistan, together with the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, had highlighted multiple, grave and systemic human rights violations of the hapless Kashmiri people by India.

Andrabi, as a defender of human rights and an ardent advocate of women empowerment, worked tirelessly for social reforms and realisation of fundamental freedoms for the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for over four decades.

Andrabi has been under illegal and inhuman captivity for more than 15 years on fabricated charges under draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).

She was first arrested in 1992, along with her husband and six-month old son under the PSA. Between 1992 and 2016, she has been jailed multiple times by the occupation forces.

India has now placed Andrabi along with her associates Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi on a sham trial under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on trumped up charges, deliberately accelerating the trail and setting aside due judicial process, reflecting clear malicious intent and indications of looming judicial murder.

The UAPA has been specifically declared to be incompatible with international human rights standards by various UN Special Procedures.

Andrabi had founded an organisation called Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), which was one of the biggest women rights organisations in IIOJK, working on women's education, empowerment, well-being and protection especially against sexual violence and abuse at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

\867

Related Topics

Pakistan India Murder United Nations Education Parliament Jail Amnesty International European Union Jammu Luxembourg Belgium January Women 2016 All Court OIC

Recent Stories

Dream of "Naya Pakistan" incomplete without women' ..

13 minutes ago

LFOVK Conference: "Walk the talk" Kashmir civil so ..

15 minutes ago

Governor, Railways minister discuss KCR, ML-1 proj ..

15 minutes ago

Protestors flock Indian embassy to mark right to s ..

15 minutes ago

30 years old man dies in road accident

15 minutes ago

Distt admin kicks off three-day long cleaning driv ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.