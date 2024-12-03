Open Menu

EU, WFP To Strengthen Sindh’s Health System

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM

EU, WFP to strengthen Sindh’s health system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) European Union (EU) in collaborative project with the World Food Programme (WFP) is helping Sindh's health system tackle malnutrition more effectively.

With a focus on self-reliance, the initiative equips local health centers to manage acute malnutrition without external aid.

In Sindh's Tharparkar district, where malnutrition spikes are frequent, the EU and WFP have implemented the Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) Surge approach.

This initiative aims to bolster the local health system's ability to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to malnutrition cases, particularly during high-demand periods.

The project was rolled out in 12 health centers in Chachro, a town grappling with poverty, food insecurity, and limited access to clean water and sanitation. Seasonal infections and droughts often worsen the situation. The CMAM Surge approach enables health workers to handle increased malnutrition cases without overloading existing resources.

Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian aid in Pakistan, highlighted the importance of building local capacity.

“Frequent climate shocks in Sindh exacerbate malnutrition,” she said, adding, “This collaboration aims to help health systems manage surges effectively during crises.”

WFP Country Director Coco Ushiyama noted that the initiative has set a precedent for cost-effective expansion.

“Our partnership with the Government of Sindh and stakeholders in Umerkot and Tharparkar shows that this evidence-based model can be scaled to other districts,” she said.

The CMAM Surge approach is structured around eight steps. It begins with a situational analysis to identify factors driving malnutrition, such as health challenges and seasonal trends. Health workers are then trained to manage case spikes, analyze data, and ensure the timely delivery of nutrition supplies.

Tools provided to provincial and district health authorities include a real-time e-dashboard. This platform tracks data, detects cases early, and facilitates timely referrals to health facilities, ensuring no delay in care for malnourished individuals.

The approach was first piloted in 30 health centers in Umerkot district in 2021. Its success there encouraged the Government of Sindh to consider expanding the program to other vulnerable districts.

The next step involves rolling out the approach in Jamshoro district. This expansion reflects the Government’s commitment to addressing malnutrition and ensuring better health outcomes across Sindh.

The collaboration between the EU and WFP underscores a shared goal: building stronger, self-reliant health systems to combat malnutrition effectively and sustainably.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Water European Union Jamshoro Tharparkar Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

25 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

3 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

4 hours ago
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

18 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan