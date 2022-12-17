UrduPoint.com

Eucation System Should Dedicate Itself With Character Building Of Students: Murad Ali Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Eucation system should dedicate itself with character building of students: Murad Ali Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the education system should dedicate itself to the character building of the students instead of remaining fixated on their grades.

Speaking as the chief guest at 60th Parents Day at Cadet College Petaro in Jamshoro district on Saturday, the CM praised the college's standard and expressed hope that the graduating cadets would play their part in the progress and prosperity in Pakistan.

He observed that the performance of the graduates reflected the high standard of the institution.

He said the college was among the best educational institutions in the province.

Shah felicitated the teachers and parents of the graduates for their endeavours in grooming the students. "We must appreciate the parents who chose this college for the education of their children," he said.

The CM also lauded the services of the college management and expressed the wish to see similar standards of education and facilities in other colleges in the province.

The CM congratulated the Principal Cdre Mushtaq Ahmed SI (M) for receiving the Award of Excellence from the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He appreciated the cadets' efforts for the annual parade, horse-riding, ten-pegging, gymnastics, PT show, and physical fitness.

Earlier, the principal welcomed the guests and presented the annual report of the college. He highlighted the remarkable performance of the cadets in academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

Ahmed also informed about some of the development works which were completed last year and shared progress on ongoing works as well.

Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan HI (M), Chairman board of Governors Cadet College Petaro and Commander Karachi, flag officers, military officers, senior officers of Sindh Government, prominent petarians, and a large number of parents and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

The CM later gave away prizes to the award winners and congratulated them for their outstanding performances.

