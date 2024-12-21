EUM convocation on 22nd

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The 7th convocation of Women University Multan will be orgainzed wherein 2,262 students will be awarded degrees.

A spokesperson for WUM said that the convocation would be held at the MitiTal campus, with all arrangements finalized with stringent security measures. Administrative committees have been instructed to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), she informed.

Controller of Examinations Dr. Hina Ali stated that degrees will be awarded to students in the four-year BS program, the M.

Phil. program (session 2022-24), and Ph.D. scholars who completed their programmes by 2023.

A total of 2,262 students will receive degrees and medals.

WUM VC Dr. Kalsoom Paracha mentioned that the chief guest for the event would be Chairman Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani. She emphasized that all university staff must work together to ensure the event runs smoothly. Those assigned duties are expected to perform their responsibilities efficiently and manage their time well, the spokesperson concluded.