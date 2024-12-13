EUM gets 13 new programmes NOC

Open Menu

The Emerson University Multan (EUM) got No Objection Certificate (NOC) for launching 13 new programmes here on Friday

During a staff meeting Vice Chancellor Dr. Ramzan announced the university’s achievement in securing 13 new programmes NOCs from the Higher education Commission (HEC). These new programmes include Cyber Security, Microbiology, Management Science, Statistics, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Botany, Applied Psychology, Media and Communication Studies, Information Technology, Physics, and Accounting & Finance.

The meeting was attended by university Registrar Dr. Muhammad Farooq, Director Academic Dr. Adnan Tahir, Director QEC Dr. Muhammad Kashif, Director ORIC Dr. Nadir Magsi, Director IT Sohail Chohan, Additional Director Press, Media, and Publication Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Deputy Director Admissions Waseem Alam, DSA, Dr .Qurat ul Ain, Director training Dr. Farooq Buzdar, Director Alumni Dr. Sajjad Naeem, Secretary to VC Prof. Shafqat Abbas, Assistant Director Admission Cell Dr. Beenish Zaheen, and all heads of departments.

Dr. Ramzan said that this is a remarkable accomplishment, achieved in a short span of time, adding that EUM now offers over 100 programs, including Associate Degree Programs (ADPs), Bachelor of Science (BS) programs, 20 MPhil programs, and three PhD programs. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of our faculty and administrative staff, who, despite their diverse backgrounds, work unitedly toward a shared vision.

The VC specifically lauded the efforts of the Director of QEC, Dr. Muhammad Kashif, for his pivotal role in securing the new programmes approvals. He highlighted the university's focus on fostering research and development, announcing the launch of 20 graduate programs dedicated to innovative and critical areas of study. These programs aim to address challenges and promote sustainable solutions in fields such as: Apiculture and Aquacultural, Greenhouse Management and Renewable Energy, Recycling and Precision Farming, Organic Agriculture and Sustainable Energy Production, Conflict Management and Climate Change, Environmental Protection and Green Technologies, Social and Digital Media, Documentaries, and Local Heritage, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Blockchain Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Game Design, and Virtual Reality. These programs will position Emerson University as a hub for research and innovation in the region, he added.

Expressing pride in the university's faculty and staff, Dr. Ramzan noted their unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of mutual respect, consultation, and teamwork. “Our mission is to empower students to learn, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to society. With these achievements, we are firmly on our way to making Emerson University one of the top universities in the world,” he added.

