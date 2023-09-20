Emerson University Multan (EUM), Department of English organized an international conference on the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Linguistics here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):Emerson University Multan (EUM), Department of English organized an international conference on the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Linguistics here on Wednesday.

The conference titled "Artificial Intelligence and Linguistics Studies" was addressed by the Dean School of Foreign Languages, Shanghai International University, Dr. HU Kaibo, Dr. Kang Yang, and Dr. Afzaal.

The speakers shared their experiences with students regarding research and language development, emphasizing their significance.

EUM VC, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan emphasized the importance of Artificial Intelligence and Linguistics, stating that these are highly valuable in shaping the students' bright future in the modern era, which is characterized by the prominence of language, literature, and IT.

Emerson University Multan has initiated a four-year program in six departments of AI and IT-related fields, and this endeavor will continue to progress.

Dr. Adnan Tahir, Head of the English Department, explained the objectives of the conference, while Prof. Masood Rizvi, the focal person, extended a vote of thanks to the delegates and other guests.

The conference was attended by a large number of faculty members and students, including Dr. Shabbir Ahmed, Director of the Bahauddin Zakariya University, Lodhran Campus, MNS UET VC, Dr. Kamran, and Campus Director Dr. Ghulam Ali from Air University, Multan, Controller Examination Dr Abrar Abdul Salam, and others.

Later, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between EUM and Shanghai International Studies University, China. VC, Dr Ramzan, and Dr Hu signed the MoU.