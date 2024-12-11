EUM Honours Outstanding Athletes
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Emerson University Multan (EUM) organized a ceremony to honour athletes who demonstrated exceptional performance in various sports competitions over the past two months under Sports Directorate, here on Wednesday.
EUM Dr. Muhammad Ramzan graced the occasion as the chief guest. The ceremony was also attended by Registrar Dr. Muhammad Farooq, Sports consultant Muhammad Zafar Sherwani, chairpersons of various departments, faculty members, and a large number of students.
An extensive overview of the Directorate of Sports' past achievements was given by Muhammad Farman Ullah, a student from the Department of Psychology.
In his address, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan lauded the outstanding performance of Emerson University athletes in the Prime Minister’s Inter-University Athletics and Wrestling Championships. He highlighted that Emerson University has always excelled in the field of sports, bringing recognition to the country and the institution. He assured that the university administration would continue to take all necessary measures to promote this sector further.
During the ceremony, awards and medals were presented to students who secured top positions in various sports competitions. Special recognition was given to the team that secured second position in the Inter-Division Dodgeball Punjab Championship, which included team members from Emerson University Multan Ali Ahmad, Adeel Ahmad, Noman Rasool, Muhammad Khawar, and team manager Muhammad Zafar Sherwani.
Similarly, medals and prizes were awarded to athletes who excelled in the Inter-University Athletics Championship. These included Farman Ullah (Discus Throw), Salman Khan (Javelin Throw), Ali Ahmad (800m race), Muhammad Talha (400m race), Faisal Rahman (100m race), Abdul Rauf (200m race), Muhammad Ishaq Khan (5000 m race) and Abdul Wasey (800m race). Moreover, Muhammad Khawar secured 4th position in Intervarsity Wresting championship and was lauded for his exceptional performance.
In recognition of his exceptional performance in the Inter-Cricket Tournament, Muhammad Shazil was specially awarded for his selection to the Multan board and Pakistan Board teams. Additionally, the current cricket team captain, Muhammad Abdullah, was also honoured for his excellent performance.
Furthermore, athletes who excelled in the Inter-University Baseball Championship, including Muhammad Asif, Ali Ahmad, and Adeel Ahmad, were presented with awards for their selection to the Higher education Team and for winning bronze medals at the National Games in Quetta and the Rawalpindi Championship.
Former captain of the Inter-Hockey Team, Muhammad Mugheera, was commended for his selection to the Pakistan Junior Hockey Team and for securing a medal at the Junior Asian Championship held in Oman. He was presented with a special award.
