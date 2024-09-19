EUM Launches PhD Programme In English Linguistics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Emerson University Multan has achieved a milestone with the launch of its first-ever PhD programme in English Linguistics programme.
In the maiden batch, 10 scholars have been enrolled under the programme. The inaugural session was led by Dr. Adnan Tahir, chairperson of the Department of English. Dr. Muhammad Saeed Nasir, Dr. Rehan Muhammad, and the faculty members played their role in successful launch of the programme.
Dr Adnan Tahir told APP on Thursday that the selection process for scholars included the HEC Aptitude Test (HAT) or the Department’s General and Subject Test, along with submission of a statement of purpose, interviews, and fulfillment of all academic requirements.
He said the programme had been launched after meeting the necessary criteria set by the Higher education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), including obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) and approval from the relevant university bodies.
