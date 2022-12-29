EUM obtains NOC for M.Phil admissions in six subjects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Emerson University Multan (EUM) got a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Higher education Commission (HEC) for offering admissions to M.Phil in six disciplines from the spring semester of next year.

EUM Vice Chancellor Dr M. Ramzan told APP on Wednesday that NOCs were confirmed on last Friday (December 23).

He informed that the University would offer admissions in English, urdu, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Zoology from the next semester.

The VC hoped that though EUM was in the teething stage, the administration was trying its level best to make it a world-class university, adding that his team, including faculty and administrative staffers, was working diligently for that purpose.

EUM received a good response for admissions in the fall semester and it will in spring too, Dr Ramzan maintained.

Replying to a question, he stated that 12 students could be admitted against one Ph.D. faculty member of a department, adding that in the English department, the candidates can apply for Literature and Linguistics for their M. Phil.

To another question, the VC replied that those candidates who had applied for an M.Phil last semester would also be considered in the spring semester provided that they had been admitted to some other institution in the fall semester.