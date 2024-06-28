EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growing demands; says VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Emerson University Multan (EUM) is offering job oriented courses to students as it is the dire need of the hour to meet the challenges faced by the educated youth.

Speaking at an Eid Milan party held in honour of journalists here, Vice Chancellor EUM Dr Muhammad Ramzan spoke at heart about his ambitious vision for making it one of the excellent varsities of the country in years to come. He informed that the EUM had inducted 56 new faculty members to overcome the shortage of faculty adding that as many as 13 professors have been employed for Information Technology related subjects including Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. The VC stated that the varsity was also offering short courses so that students could earn online keeping in view the growing trend and added that examinations will also be conducted online in future. Dr Ramzan shed light on a number of initiatives he had undertaken to make EUM a fast growing university of South Punjab.

He maintained that he was focusing on sports too for the utility of students' energy positively and to let them know what the sportsman spirit is.

Later, Additional Director Press and Publication Department, Dr Naeem thanked the journalist and informed that his dept will launch refresher courses for them too in days to come. EUM Registrar, Dr M. Farooq and Controller Examination, Pof Aftab Khakwani were in attendance.Meanwhile, EUM repatriated 27 professors and one watchman on their own request to Higher education Dept as they were on deputation at the varsity.They included Professors, Associate prof, Asst Prof and Lecturers of English, urdu, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Statistics, Punjabi, Philosophy,Psychology, Islamic Studies,Education and Saraiki. They have been relieved from June 30 of their duties at EUM.