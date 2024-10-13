MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The first two-day online international symposium concluded here on Sunday with a resounding success, bringing together scholars, researchers, and students from various academic fields to discuss the integration of AI and data analysis into applied linguistics, discourse studies, and critical discourse analysis.

The event was jointly organized by Emerson University Multan (EUM) and Shanghai International Studies

The theme of the symposium was Innovations in AI and Data Analysis: Advancing Applied Linguistics, Discourse Studies, and Critical .

EUM Chairperson English Dept, Dr. Adnan Tahir, provided a session briefing and delivered a note of thanks, acknowledging the efforts of all involved and highlighting the university's role in advancing academic research through such international collaborations.

Keynote speaker Prof. Ziman Han from the Institute of Corpus Studies and Applications, SISU, China, delivered a compelling presentation on corpus-based translation studies and AI’s role in literary translation.

Dr. Muhammad Afzaal, Associate Professor at ICSA SISU, China , presented his research on AI-driven sentiment analysis, focusing on policy-related texts and geopolitical discourse.

Dr. Waqar Ali Shah, Doctoral Researcher from the *University of Jyväskylä, Finland, discussed the influence of social media on digital discourse and the emerging patterns of online communication.

Fabio De Leonardis, Visiting Scholar at Stanford University’s Centre for Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies, delivered an insightful presentation on the critical discourse analysis of political rhetoric.

The sessions were well-received by participants, with engaging Q&A sessions that stimulated rich discussions on the impact of AI on linguistics and discourse .

On second day , Dr. Hassan Nejadghanbar , Research Assistant Professor at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, delivered an impressive keynote speech on AI and data analysis in applied linguistics, emphasizing the significance of NLP (Natural Language Processing) in linguistic research.

Later, a hands-on workshop on NLP Python* was conducted by Xiao Shanshan and Dr. Muhammad Afzaal.

This workshop provided practical training on implementing Python tools in corpus linguistics and data analysis, offering participants the opportunity to gain valuable skills in *NLP and computational linguistics.* The interactive format allowed attendees to apply the tools in real-time, further enhancing their understanding of AI’s role in linguistic research.

The symposium saw active participation from around 200 attendees, both physically and online, with numerous insightful questions posed during the keynote sessions. The Q&A sessions on both days were marked by enthusiastic involvement from students, scholars, and professionals, eager to deepen their understanding of the intersection between AI, data analysis.

At the end, Dr. Adnan Tahir commended the efforts of the Corpus Center for Advanced Studies & Applications (CCASA)* for organizing the event and encouraged future collaboration and continued exploration of AI’s transformative role in language studies.