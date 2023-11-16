EUM strengthens ties with varsities for educational progress

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) In a significant collaboration, the Vice Chancellors of Kohsar University, Murree and Mian Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology (MNSUET), Multan here on Thursday held a meeting with Vice Chancellor, Emerson University Multan (EUM), Dr. Muhammad Ramzan and emphasized a joint commitment to educational progress, introducing ambitious plans to reshape the academic landscape.

During the meeting, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan highlighted the introduction of 20 innovative subjects at EMU, creating unique opportunities for students. The Vice Chancellor informed about the recent inauguration of the University's sports grounds and Al-Ghazali Hall by Governor Punjab, Engineer Balighur Rehman and the distribution of 220 laptops to students under the Prime Minister's Scheme.

Additionally, the VC mentioned about the launch of MPhil and PhD classes and the initiation of crucial construction projects.

Dr. Syed Habib Bukhari, and Dr. Muhammad Kamran praised these efforts, expressing admiration for the focus on both education and infrastructure.

To solidify future collaboration, memoranda were signed between EUM and Kohsar University, Murree as well as with MNSUET Multan.

The agreements signify a collective effort to advance education, marking a noteworthy milestone in the pursuit of academic excellence in the region.

