Open Menu

EUM Unveils Innovation Centre

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 11:12 PM

EUM unveils Innovation Centre

Emerson University Multan (EUM) announced the official launch of the Innovation Centre aiming at setting to pioneer a technological and scientific revolution, with a keen focus on nurturing the creative talents of students in Southern Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Emerson University Multan (EUM) announced the official launch of the Innovation Centre aiming at setting to pioneer a technological and scientific revolution, with a keen focus on nurturing the creative talents of students in Southern Punjab.

The inauguration featured an impressive showcase of projects by students enrolled in the BS Artificial Intelligence programme, with Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ramzan as the chief guest.

He expressed his genuine excitement about these projects, witnessing the realization of his visionary dream at Emerson University.

In acknowledging the valuable contributions, the VC commended the efforts of Prof. Jasim Hussain Shah and Ms. Sana, expressing his sincere appreciation for their dedication.

He applauded their exemplary work. With the unwavering support of the university, promising more exciting projects in technology and innovation, EUM is truly evolving into a dynamic hub for groundbreaking initiatives in IT and sciences.

Related Topics

Multan Technology Punjab Hub

Recent Stories

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

1 hour ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

1 hour ago
 MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

1 hour ago
 Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA fundi ..

Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials

1 hour ago
 Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance t ..

Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties

1 hour ago
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..

2 hours ago
 KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills o ..

KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..

2 hours ago
 Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in L ..

Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety conce ..

2 hours ago
 Four held, over 300 kites confiscated

Four held, over 300 kites confiscated

2 hours ago
 President asks chambers to support women entrepren ..

President asks chambers to support women entrepreneurs in availing low interest ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan