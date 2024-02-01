EUM Unveils Innovation Centre
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 11:12 PM
Emerson University Multan (EUM) announced the official launch of the Innovation Centre aiming at setting to pioneer a technological and scientific revolution, with a keen focus on nurturing the creative talents of students in Southern Punjab
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Emerson University Multan (EUM) announced the official launch of the Innovation Centre aiming at setting to pioneer a technological and scientific revolution, with a keen focus on nurturing the creative talents of students in Southern Punjab.
The inauguration featured an impressive showcase of projects by students enrolled in the BS Artificial Intelligence programme, with Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ramzan as the chief guest.
He expressed his genuine excitement about these projects, witnessing the realization of his visionary dream at Emerson University.
In acknowledging the valuable contributions, the VC commended the efforts of Prof. Jasim Hussain Shah and Ms. Sana, expressing his sincere appreciation for their dedication.
He applauded their exemplary work. With the unwavering support of the university, promising more exciting projects in technology and innovation, EUM is truly evolving into a dynamic hub for groundbreaking initiatives in IT and sciences.
Recent Stories
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..
Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety conce ..
Four held, over 300 kites confiscated
President asks chambers to support women entrepreneurs in availing low interest ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to continue supporting global efforts for a peaceful, stable Afghanistan: PM Kakar19 minutes ago
-
JUI striving hard to implement better system to achieve speedy progress in Pakistan: Shahwani29 minutes ago
-
Govt spending huge amount on PhD scholars: Wali Khan39 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against professional beggars; 8 arrested39 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta chairs meting to review election arrangements49 minutes ago
-
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to play its mandated role1 hour ago
-
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad1 hour ago
-
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election1 hour ago
-
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties1 hour ago
-
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role in resolving Kashmir ..2 hours ago
-
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth2 hours ago