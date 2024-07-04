EUM's 3rd Academic Council Approves Merger Of Depts, Establishment Of New Faculties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 07:19 PM
The third Academic Council meeting of Emerson University Multan (EUM) approved setting up of new faculties besides mergers of departments and migrations and transfer rules here on Thursday
Dr Muhammad Farooq, Registrar of Emerson University, presented numerous agendas for review and approval.
Chaired by Vice Chancellor EUM Dr Muhammad Ramzan, the meeting was attended by Miss Sara Hayat, Additional Director, HED, Prof. Syed Habib Bukhari, VC Kohsar University Murree. Dr. Shafaat Yar Khan, Minhaj University Lahore, Prof. Dr. Hayat Awan, Syndicate Member, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum, Executive Director HEC, Islamabad, Ejaz Hussain Khokhar, Dr. Anwaar Ahmad, Dr. Mazhar Hussain, Dr. Muhammad Ayub Jajja and Dr. Adnan Tahir.
Key agenda items discussed and approved included the establishment of new faculties and mergers of departments, migration and transfer rules, confirmation of online and distance learning policies, approval of all departmental board of Studies (BOS) minutes, and the updated EUM library rules and regulations for 2024.
VC Dr. Muhammad Ramzan emphasized the University's dedication to preparing students for the job market.
He highlighted several initiatives such as the hiring of highly qualified faculty, the adoption of instant assessment techniques, the introduction of a campus management system, 71 short courses, an e-library, a digital library, new BS programs, faculty facial attendance and the Smart Faculty Initiative. Additionally, he told that 16 different student societies were established under the Directorate of Student Affairs and the Emerson Endowment Fund was initiated with an initial allocation of Rs 10 million. Sufficient funds have also been allocated for staff pensions.
Dr. Ramzan also announced plans to adopt hologram technology soon. The University is proud of its national-level sports ground, where students have excelled in various national competitions. Dr. Anwaar suggested the establishment of a photo gallery to preserve the rich history of the University’s alumni. The academic council members appreciated the efforts of Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, with special commendation from Miss Sara Hayat, who praised the Smart Faculty Initiative as a model for other institutions.
