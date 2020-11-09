Eunuch activist seeks investigation in transgender women attack

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Prominent transgender social activist and political worker, Nayyab Ali has demanded the authorities concerned to urgently investigate the violent attacks on a transgender woman Heera Malik in Islamabad.

Heera Malik was allegedly attacked and tortured by some unidentified man on October 3st1 night, near a traffic signal, in an area of sector F-11, Nayyab Ali told APP.

It has been more than a week to the incident and the concerned police station had not registered a First Information Report, shifting responsibility to other police station, she alleged.

"On a daily basis, we face stigma and discrimination as well as harassment and exclusion from society. The recent spate of violence is very disturbing for the entire transgender community many are afraid to venture out due to fear of attacks, "she said.

Ali urged the government to ensure the implementation of transgender rights act in true letter and spirit to prevent such incidents in the future.

On Oct. 6, she said another transgender person was seriously injured after being shot on the way home to Shahmansoor after performing in a music concert in Buner.

"The authorities must take serious steps to investigate these brutal attacks and killings, besides ensuring their security as they are the most vulnerable community," she said.

According to Pakistan's Transgender Association, at least 73 members of the transgender community have been killed since 2015.

The group also states that the police regularly fail to document threats made against transgender people.

"We demand justice for the victims of these attacks and call on the Pakistani authorities to protect the transgender community in accordance with the law," said Nayab.

She said the rights of transgender people are protected under Pakistani law. In 2009, Pakistan's Supreme Court called on all provincial governments to recognize the rights of transgender people.

In 2018, after a long struggle waged by the Pakistani transgender community alongside civil society, Pakistan's senate passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, which explicitly prohibits discrimination and harassment of trans people and protects their right to access healthcare and public spaces, she maintained.

However, she said the implementation of the law is weak and transgender people in Pakistan still face high levels of discrimination and violence.

Many face challenges accessing the public healthcare system, education, employment and other institutions. Also, according to rights groups, the authorities abuse transgender women and threaten them when they seek justice, she added.

"Ensuring justice and accountability for the violence perpetrated against transgender people in Pakistan will send a signal that such acts will not be tolerated, and that all citizens no matter what their gender identity will be protected," she concluded.