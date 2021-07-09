Eunuch "Collegai" Shot Killed In Takhtbhai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :An unidentified armed man shot killed a transgender on Friday over a minor clash during a function at Labour Colony in Mardan.

Saro Shah Police said the eunuch named Mubashir Syed alias Collegai, son of Wazir Muhammad, resident of Gujrat area of Bakhshali, Mardan was performing at a function in Labor Colony, Takhbhai when an unidentified armed man opened indiscriminate firing at him.

As a result, Collegai died at the spot.

Some other people were also injured as a stampede-like situation created after the firing.

The accused, however, managed to flee away from the scene.

Saro Shah Police registered an FIR against Bilal, Janay and an unknown person under sections 302/34.