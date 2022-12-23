UrduPoint.com

Eunuch Murdered In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 11:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A man opened fire at a eunuch, leaving him dead in Ahmadpuri gate area of Bahawalpur city, police said.

The police sources said that a man opened indiscriminate fire at a eunuch, identified as Zohaib alias Aaiyza at a house in Ahmadpuri gate area. The eunuch received critical bullet wounds in his chest and was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for emergency medical aid. However, the eunuch succumbed to his/her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Soon after, receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene. The heirs of the eunuch lodged a complaint with the police, alleging a man recognized as Mudassar of murdering Zohaib.

"Mudassar called in Zohaib to meet him in Ahmadpuri gate area where after an exchange of harsh words, he opened indiscriminate fire at Zohaib, leaving him in critical condition," they told the police.

According to the investigation, Mudassar and Zohaib, earlier, remained mutual friends and later, Zohaib avoided meeting Mudassar due to some differences which made Mudassar furious.

The police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.

