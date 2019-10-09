(@imziishan)

Sarhad University Peshawar in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will organize a three-day second Euro-Pak International conference on sports, sciences and physical education on October 11-13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Sarhad University Peshawar in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will organize a three-day second Euro-Pak International conference on sports, sciences and physical education on October 11-13.

Many renowned experts and scientists from home and abroad would attend the mega event.

The foreign participants would be from Sri Lanka, Germany, French, Iraq and Slovenia.

Seven key-note speeches and 20 working sessions would be held during the three days conference.This was decided at a meeting held at the AIOU to review the conference's arrangements.

According to the organizers, Pakistan took this initiative to conduct such a prestigious conference.

The aimed of the conference to bring together leading scientists, scholars, researcher, experts and leaders of education and sports sciences from around the world for sharing both theoretical and practical knowledge and ideas .

The conference would focus on current sports and health related issues confronting the community for all ages and would propose the viable recommendations and workable strategies.

Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood assured that every possible facilitation would be provided to the delegates and guests. Vice Chancellor Sarhad University Prof Dr Salimur Rehman was also present at the occasion.