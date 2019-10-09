UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Euro-Pak Int'l Conference From Friday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:43 PM

Euro-Pak Int'l conference from Friday

Sarhad University Peshawar in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will organize a three-day second Euro-Pak International conference on sports, sciences and physical education on October 11-13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Sarhad University Peshawar in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will organize a three-day second Euro-Pak International conference on sports, sciences and physical education on October 11-13.

Many renowned experts and scientists from home and abroad would attend the mega event.

The foreign participants would be from Sri Lanka, Germany, French, Iraq and Slovenia.

Seven key-note speeches and 20 working sessions would be held during the three days conference.This was decided at a meeting held at the AIOU to review the conference's arrangements.

According to the organizers, Pakistan took this initiative to conduct such a prestigious conference.

The aimed of the conference to bring together leading scientists, scholars, researcher, experts and leaders of education and sports sciences from around the world for sharing both theoretical and practical knowledge and ideas .

The conference would focus on current sports and health related issues confronting the community for all ages and would propose the viable recommendations and workable strategies.

Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood assured that every possible facilitation would be provided to the delegates and guests. Vice Chancellor Sarhad University Prof Dr Salimur Rehman was also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Sports Education Sri Lanka Iraq Germany Nasir Slovenia Allama Iqbal Open University October Event All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate ..

1 minute ago

PM Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi criticizes Fayyazu ..

15 minutes ago

Singapore stocks close 0.67 pct lower

1 minute ago

Pakistan, Japan cooperating to promote agro-based ..

2 minutes ago

German chemical industry sketches costly carbon-ne ..

2 minutes ago

China's interbank treasure bond index closes highe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.