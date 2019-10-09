UrduPoint.com
Euro-Pak Int'l Moot On Physical Education To Be Held On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:09 PM

Euro-Pak Int'l moot on physical education to be held on Friday

A three-day 2nd Euro-Pak International conference on Sports, Sciences and physical education will be held on 11-13 October, 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) A three-day 2nd Euro-Pak International conference on Sports, Sciences and physical education will be held on 11-13 October, 2019.This significant event is being organized by Sarhad University, Peshawar in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).Many renowned experts and scientists from home and abroad will attend the mega event.

The foreign participants will be from Sri Lanka, Germany, French, Iraq and Slovenia.In this three days activity there will be seven key-note speeches and twenty working sessions, that was stated at a meeting held at the AIOU to review the conference's arrangements.The conference is amid at bringing together leading scientists, scholars, researcher, experts and leaders of education and sports sciences from around the world to share and discuss both theoretical and practical knowledge and ideas.

