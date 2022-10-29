Euro Village Festival to boost people to people contacts: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The Advisor to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage & Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday termed the Euro Village Festival at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as an effort to not only boost Pakistan's relations with European Union but also boost people to people contacts The festival has been organized after 3 years post-Covid 19. Today marks the 60th year of EU-Pak partnership since it began in 1962. EU and Pakistan are two friends that enjoy long term relationship based on trust, cooperation and common agenda of peace and good of mankind, he said while addressing the participants in the festival.

PM's aide said culture is a great tool in emerging trends of economy and peace building measures. We expect that more displays of the ties between partners shall be brought forth in future. The EU's role has always been found that of a partner in dialogue, allowing Pakistan to find its way and devise its own formula for democratic consolidation.

The Advisor assured that EU that Pakistan is a vibrant democracy with a strong commitment to human rights where youth, women and civil society are key players. Pakistanis are a nation that is most resilient and grateful to its supporters. Under the current leadership of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan, Prime Minister of Pakistan will honor its commitments with its people and international partners helping in promoting real democracy.

He said the EU provides Pakistan with about €100 million annually in grants for development and cooperation.

Among other issues, the EU supports Pakistan in its efforts to tackle poverty, increase education, promote good governance, human rights, rule of law and ensure sustainable management of natural resources. The collaboration between the European Union and Pakistan is grounded in the Strategic Engagement Plan.

Areas of cooperation under it include peace and security, democracy, rule of law, human rights, and migration but also sectors such as energy, climate change and science and technology.

Later, he thanked the EU friends for their help and understanding on the floods and great losses that Pakistan has faced. Pakistan has successfully combated the challenge of terrorism and extremism, with great sacrifices rendered by our Armed Forces & People, he added.

Earlier, talking to media, Eng Amir Muqam said a certain political group is trying to defame Pakistan by propagating false and baseless allegations to damage image of the country while on other side, people are here celebrating the EU festival. Very soon the politics of lies will come to an end and those misguiding people will soon be exposed.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on SDGs, Romina Khurshid Alam said that after Covid 19 pandemic and the worst ever floods, Pakistani nation thanks the EU and its cooperation is remarkable.

"We need more cultural and youth activities to bring positivity in our society," she said.

Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka said "we cherish the diverse cultures, languages, religions, histories and identities that coexist in Europe. They are part of our wealth and shape our shared values, connect us and give us a joint sense of purpose. It is this common understanding of shared values and diversity that lies at the heart of our relations with the world including Pakistan."A large number of people including families and youth visited "Euro Village". The festival, organized by the EU and its member states, offered a unique opportunity to the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to experience European culture and heritage, music and foods.