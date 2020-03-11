UrduPoint.com
European Classical Dance Performance In PNCA Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:49 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will be hosting an evening of classical music and contemporary dance performances from 18th century Europe here tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will be hosting an evening of classical music and contemporary dance performances from 18th century Europe here tomorrow.

Organized by the Goethe Institute Pakistan, the performance tilted 'Franz Schubert's Winterriese', has been organized to pay tribute to Franz Peter Schubert who was an Austrian composer of the late Classical and early Romantic eras during late 18th century.

The event will take place later in the evening of Thursday (March 12) which would be attended by young music aspirants of arts schools of twin cities.

Besides, the young students many members of diplomatic community of the capital, art lovers and media representative will also attend the evening.

The council was expecting a large number of people�from�twin cities of�Islamabad�and�Rawalpindi�to participate in the�event.

