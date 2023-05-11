European Commission Following Situation in Pakistan 'Very Closely' - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The European Commission is "very closely" monitoring the situation in Pakistan in connection with the protests sparked by the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and is ready to take additional measures to protect EU diplomats if necessary, EU spokeswoman for foreign affairs Nabila Massrali said on Thursday.

"For the moment, we are following the situation very closely. When it comes to the EU citizens to leave the country this is a provision of consular assistance, it is a national responsibility. It is important for the EU citizens to follow any instructions or advice issued by their respective embassies and consulates," Massrali told a regular briefing, when asked whether the EU had taken any steps to evacuate its citizens from Pakistan.

The spokeswoman also said that the EU diplomatic mission in Pakistan had taken all necessary steps to ensure the safety of its staff, adding that the European Commission was ready to take additional measures if necessary.

Khan, the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), was taken into custody on Tuesday, following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads with his wife. The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.

Following Khan's arrest, PTI called on Pakistani citizens to participate in mass protests and demand the politician's release. Violent demonstrations erupted across the country, with activists setting police vehicles on fire and damaging government property, and the police using gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Pakistani media reported that at least eight people had been killed and over 290 injured as a result of the protests so far. Over 1,900 demonstrators have been detained following clashes with law enforcement.