European Countries Asked To Put Pressure On Modi: Mazari

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:34 PM

European countries asked to put pressure on Modi: Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari Friday urged the European countries to pressurize Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impede genocide in the Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari Friday urged the European countries to pressurize Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impede genocide in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Narendra Modi was following Hitler policy and involved in killing of innocent Muslims in Gujrat, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Modi government was committing atrocities and brutalities on innocent Kashmiris and other minorities including Christians. Indian troops were killing innocent people of Kashmir to suppress freedom movement but it was failed in do so, she added.

Mazari appealed the European Union and United Nations to take notice of gross human rights violations perpetrating by Indian forces in the occupied valley.

She said that Pakistan wanted to resolve all issues with India including Kashmir dispute through negotiations as war was not solution to any issue.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan had given clear message to the world that we always desired peace but not any misadventure with India," she added.

Replying to a question, she said the country was facing human rights problems including transgender and child abuse which was a curse, adding effortshad been made to overcome such problems.

