European Film Festival to start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cinema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The 3rd European Film Festival will start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cinema, culture, and diversity in the Federal capital.

Film enthusiasts from Islamabad and three other cities across Pakistan will get a unique opportunity to discover European cinema at the third European Film Festival.

The film festival will take place in four cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Gujrat, from May 15 to May 28, 2024.

The European Film Festival is a celebration of cinema that brings together film-makers, actors, and cinema enthusiasts. It provides an opportunity for Pakistani audiences to discover the rich and diverse world of European cinema and get a glimpse into the cultural and social issues that shape modern European societies.

