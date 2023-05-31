European film festival to start in five cities across Pakistan from June 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The film enthusiasts from the twin cities and four other cities across the country will get a unique opportunity to discover European cinema at the second European Film Festival, commencing on June 2023 at the Pakistan National Council of Arts in Islamabad.

The film festival will take place in five cities across Pakistan – including Islamabad, Multan, Gilgit, Peshawar, and Quetta – from June 2 to 24, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The European Film Festival is a celebration of cinema that brings together filmmakers, actors, and cinema enthusiasts.

It provides an opportunity for Pakistani audiences to discover the rich and diverse world of European cinema and get a glimpse into the cultural and social issues that shape modern European societies.

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka said, "In the EU, we actively support filmmaking as an art form and a medium to address important topics that our societies are grappling with today. Cinema provides an opportunity to dive into the worlds and minds of characters that live very different lives than ours. It allows us to see the world through different eyes, develop compassion and respect for others." The festival showcases a selection of unique and thought-provoking films that are best experienced with fellow movie enthusiasts.

The screenings include feature films and short films on various topics such as gender equality, relations between generations, embracing diversity, climate change, and human rights.

Many of the films shown are co-productions made possible through collaborations of professionals and organizations from different European countries.

In Islamabad, the feature film 'Any Day Now' (Ensilumi) is a story of a family that stands together in love – amidst an uncertain future.

The screenings will be followed by panel discussions by renowned Pakistani filmmakers, actors, writers, and academics to reflect on topics of relevance and various styles of storytelling.

In Islamabad, Sarmad Khoosat, Sania Saeed, and Saim Sadiq will talk about the democratization of traditional media and filmmaking through social media, in a discussion moderated by Tamkenat Mansoor.

The festival also provides an opportunity for aspiring Pakistani filmmakers to learn to produce creative narratives under the training of award-winning filmmaker Kanwal Khoosat through a series of master classes.

Another interesting feature of the festival is interactive installations, including dubbing and video compositing booths, and a tribute to 75 years of Pakistani cinema titled 'Manduva' curated by Sarmad Khoosat in association with the Lahore Biennale Foundation.

The second European Film Festival (EUFF) 2023 is open to the public and will be held at various venues including Universal Cinemas on June,4 in Multan, Karakoram International University on 10th June in Gilgit, Nishtar Hall on 17th June in Peshawar, and Noori Naseer Khan Cultural Complex on 24th June in Quetta.

The festival is curated and organized by Olomopolo Media, a leading platform for cultural and creative expression through performing arts and visual media as tools for social awareness, sensitization and advocacy, and awareness with the aim to create room for collective ethical development and socio-cultural sophistication.