European markets close day in red

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) -:Major European markets closed Wednesday in negative territory, except for Spain, which registered a slight rise.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, lost 2.51 points, or 0.57%, to end the day at 440.37.

The UK's FTSE 100 index was down 5.93, or 0.08%, to 7,593 points.

Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.76%, or 110.63 points, to 14,445.99, while France's CAC 40 decreased 0.8%, or 51.72 points, to 6,448.63.

Italy's FTSE MIB lost 129.52 points, or 0.53%, to stand at 24,236.67.

Spain's IBEX 35 was the only index posting a positive figure, up slightly by 1.1 points, or 0.01%, to 8,842.7.