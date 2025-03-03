European Organizations confer certificate to National Skills University

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) has recently received the prestigious Certificate of Commitment to Vocational Excellence from ISATCOVE, an accolade recognizing institutions dedicated to raising the bar in vocational education and training.

The ISATCOVE is a project funded by the European Union under the umbrella of the European Training Foundation.

This recognition is not just a certificate of the university's steadfast commitment to excellence but also an acknowledgment of the remarkable leadership of its Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Mukhtar.

Under his leadership, NSU emerged as a transformative force within the shortest period, shaping the nation's workforce with a futuristic vision.

Dr Mukhtar, the founding Vice Chancellor of NSU, has been instrumental in steering this institution toward international standards of skills education.

His tenure has been marked by a relentless pursuit of quality and innovation and a deep-rooted belief in the transformative power of vocational education. Establishing NSU from scratch, he meticulously crafted an ecosystem that nurtures talent, fosters technical proficiency, and aligns educational outcomes with market demands. His dedication has set a bench mark, not just for NSU but for vocational education across Pakistan.

To begin with, Prof Mukhtar assembled highly competent faculty and staff whose collective efforts have propelled the institution to new heights. Individuals like Ms Fareeha Sajid, Ms Zufishan Anjum, Ms Spogmai Shahab, Ms Faiza Salahuddin, Mr Salman Mirza, and Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad have played a pivotal role in ensuring that NSU's commitment to quality remains unwavering in this particular project.

Their contributions have been recognized with Open Badges, a digital credential verifying their dedication to vocational education and training (VET) excellence.

The significance of NSU's achievement extends beyond its walls. It is an inspiring model for other educational institutions in Pakistan, demonstrating that vocational training can and should be held to the highest standards. With this latest recognition, NSU is ready to expand its impact, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation in technical education.

As the global job market evolves, the demand for skilled professionals rises. NSU's commitment to vocational excellence is not just about meeting today's needs but about preparing Pakistan's workforce for the future. With its recent accolade serving as a catalyst, NSU's trajectory points toward even greater contributions to national development.

Pakistan needs more institutions like NSU that are dedicated, forward-thinking, and relentless in their pursuit of excellence. Under Dr Mukhtar's leadership, NSU is proving that with the right vision and commitment, skill-based education can become the cornerstone of a nation's economic progress. This recognition is merely the beginning; the future holds even greater promise for the students, faculty, and the country.